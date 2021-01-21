Natiruts, Marley, Aparicio sing for unity of the Americas

NEW YORK (AP) — Brazilian reggae band Natiruts, Jamaican musician Ziggy Marley and Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio hope a trilingual song causes the people of the Americas to unite in a more fair and loving world. They want the whole continent to vibrate with “América Vibra.” The song was released Wednesday on the day of U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration as a nod to a new beginning. The Oscar-nominated actress speaks in Spanish before Marley and Natiruts vocalist Alexandre Carlo sing about social justice and environmental protection in English and Portuguese. An accompanying musical video combines images of the Brazilian Senate, the White House and other iconic places covered or surrounded by vegetation in an allusion to the power of nature.