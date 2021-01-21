Skip to Content

Mongolian PM quits in COVID-19 hospital treatment scandal

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Mongolia’s prime minister has resigned following a protest over a hospital’s treatment of a new mother who tested positive for the coronavirus. Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, whose Mongolian People’s Party holds a strong majority in parliament, stepped down Thursday night after accusing President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of the Democratic Party of orchestrating a political crisis. A small protest broke out in the capital Ulaanbaatar after TV footage appeared of a woman who had just given birth being escorted in slippers and a thin robe from the maternity ward to a special wing for COVID-19  patients while holding her newborn. Mongolia closed its borders last January and has confirmed only 1,592 cases, although many have protested control measures.     

Associated Press

