Man held without bond for threatening inauguration violence

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man was ordered held without bond for allegedly threatening the lives of President Joe Biden and other Democrats before the inauguration. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes on Thursday rejected a defense argument that there was no evidence Louis Capriotti had any real plan to act on the threat. The 45-year-old Capriotti of Chicago Heights is accused of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. In rejecting bail for Capriotti, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes said it was concerning that Capriotti continued to make threats of violence to members of Congress even after the FBI told him a year ago to stop making the threats.