Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes Cyprus; no injuries, damage

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 has shaken Cyprus, frightening some people who fled from their homes. No injuries or damage have been reported. Cyprus’ Geological Survey said the temblor struck at 1427 GMT, and was felt across the island. Its epicenter was in Cyprus’ southeastern corner at a depth of 34 miles. The quake was also felt in neighboring Lebanon, Israel, Syria and Turkey. Many people in Cyprus took to social media to say how strongly they felt the quake with furniture shifting and lamps swaying, especially in high-rise buildings. Cyprus lies in an active seismic zone.