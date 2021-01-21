Lebanon extends lockdown to Feb. 8 as virus numbers rise

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has extended a nationwide lockdown to Feb. 8 amid a rise in coronavirus infections and deaths that has overwhelmed the health care system. The lockdown had been scheduled to end Feb. 1. Hospitals in Lebanon have registered a 91% occupancy of intensive care unit beds. Deaths continued to rise, surpassing 2,000, with daily new deaths of between 40 and 60 this week. Nurses and doctors are overwhelmed. The national health committee had recommended a two-week extension but the government decided to keep the lockdown — in place since Jan. 14 — until Feb. 8. The country is experiencing a crippling economic crisis that precedes the pandemic.