Kentucky to study warrant process after Taylor shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has formed a task force to study the search warrant process nearly a year after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Officers used a narcotics warrant to enter her home. Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the Taylor shooting put “significant attention” on the safe execution of search warrants in Kentucky. Cameron was the special prosecutor who investigated the police actions on the night of Taylor’s death. No officers were charged in her death. Cameron said the new task force would convene “as often as necessary” and should complete its work by the end of the year.