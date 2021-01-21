Judge: Georgia lawyer’s mind poisoned by violent ideology

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge lashed out at a Georgia lawyer accused of storming the U.S. Capitol, saying the lawyer was seduced by a dangerous ideology that “poisoned this man’s mind.” The comments came during a Thursday telephone hearing in U.S. District Court in Georgia. The judge rejected William McCall Calhoun Jr.’s request to be allowed to stay at his sister’s house as the case progresses. Instead, the judge ordered Calhoun to remain behind bars for now. An FBI special agent says Calhoun’s social media posts referenced a desire to slaughter political enemies. A defense lawyer said his client is a licensed Americus lawyer in good standing with the State Bar.