Kerry laments ‘wasted years’ in climate fight under Trump

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is lamenting what he calls “wasted years” under the Trump administration to slow climate change. And he’s urging faster work to curb fossil fuel emissions. Kerry spoke remotely to an Italian business forum Thursday, in his first international climate address under President Joe Biden. Kerry says the U.S. is returning to the Paris climate accord with humility and ambition. Kerry was the secretary of state under President Barack Obama. Biden has put Kerry in charge of climate and national security issues. Kerry spoke the day after Biden’s inauguration, and his signing of an executive order returning the U.S. to the Paris treaty.