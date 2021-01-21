India gives 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — India has sent 1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Nepal, a gift that is likely to help repair strained ties between the two neighbors. Nepal’s health minister says the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, manufactured under license by Serum Institute of India, will be given to health workers and other front-line personnel. He says Nepal would like to purchase 4 million more doses, and asked for the Indian government’s help. India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, began supplying coronavirus vaccine to its neighbors this week. Relations between India and Nepal have been strained by a territorial dispute.