Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers

Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President of the United States during Joe Biden's Inauguration, Photo Date: 1/20/2021
President elect Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, Photo Date: January 20, 2021
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive for Joe Biden's Inauguration, Photo Date: 1/20/2021

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris showcased American designers at their inauguration Wednesday. Harris made a nod to women’s suffrage, Shirley Chisholm and her beloved sorority in pearls and purple. Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush also wore hues of purple. Chisholm was the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black major-party candidate to run for president. Harris has cited her as an inspiration. Jill Biden wore an ocean blue wool tweed coat over a dress by American designer Alexandra O’Neill of the Markarian label. Joe Biden wore a navy blue suit and overcoat by Ralph Lauren. Country star Garth Brooks wore jeans and a cowboy hat.

Associated Press

