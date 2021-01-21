Government charges former Bermuda premier with corruption

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Prosecutors in Bermuda’ have charged former Premier Ewart Brown with 13 counts of corruption in an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme that spans at least a decade and involves a U.S.-based hospital. Brown is a physician who led the British territory from 2006 to 2010. His attorney said Thursday he’ll plead not guilty. Local prosecutors accuse Brown of receiving millions of dollars from 2001 to 2010 via an agreement with Lahey Clinic, a Massachusetts-based hospital. Bermuda’s government had filed a U.S. federal court lawsuit accusing the hospital of bribing Brown via so-called consulting fees, but a U.S. judge dismissed that case.