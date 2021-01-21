Fight in Bosnia migrant camp injures 2 police, smashed cars

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police say a fight among migrants in a camp near the capital, Sarajevo, has left three people slightly injured and resulted in damaged property. Police say they were called late on Wednesday to intervene in a clash among groups of migrants at the Blazuj camp. A statement on Thursday says that two officers and a camp employee were slightly injured during the intervention while several cars, offices, computers and other equipment were damaged. Thousands of migrants have been stranded in the Balkan country as they try to reach Western Europe. Some 3,000 people are at the Blazuj camp.