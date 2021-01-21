Skip to Content

Farmers reject Indian government’s offer to suspend new laws

8:44 am AP - National News

NEW DELHI (AP) — Farmer leaders have rejected the Indian government’s offer to suspend contentious agricultural reform laws for 18 months and set up a committee to look into their concerns about the legislation. The farmers say they will continue their nearly 2-month blockade of highways linking the capital with the country’s north and threatened to intensify their protest by organizing a massive rally in New Delhi during Republic Day celebrations on Jan. 26. Farmers say they can’t accept anything other than the repeal of the three new laws.

Associated Press

