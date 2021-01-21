EU leaders call on Russia to release Navalny

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union calls on Russia to immediately release opposition leader Alexei Navalny and make sure that his rights are fully respected. Navalny was arrested last Sunday at a Moscow airport as he tried to enter the country from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. EU summit host Charles Michel said that the leaders “expect Russia to urgently proceed with the independent and transparent investigation into the attack on his life.”