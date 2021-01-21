Dutch lawmakers slam planned coronavirus curfew

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch opposition lawmakers have slammed the government’s plan to introduce a curfew to rein in the spread of the coronavirus. During a debate in parliament, they called it a disproportionate restriction of freedom and questioned its effectiveness. Prime Minister Mark Rutte says he needs to introduce the unpopular measure amid fears that new, more contagious variants of the virus could lead to a spike in infections and swamp the health care system. But with the government in caretaker mode since resigning Friday, it needs approval from a majority of lawmakers to impose the curfew. Geert Wilders, leader of the largest opposition party, on Thursday called the proposed curfew “a sign of utter impotence and panic” from the government.