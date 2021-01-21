Democrats set to formalize Jaime Harrison as national chair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democratic National Committee is set to formally elect Jaime Harrison of South Carolina as chairman, signifying an early alignment between President Joe Biden and state party leaders around the country. The party’s post-inauguration meeting Thursday will take place virtually, reflecting continued concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The former chairman of South Carolina’s Democrats has proved his mettle as a fundraising powerhouse in his 2020 challenge to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. And Harrison already has been anointed by Biden, a continuance of the tradition of sitting presidents choosing their own party’s chair.