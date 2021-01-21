CNN, MSNBC viewers flip for Biden; Fox audience slumps

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN and MSNBC, whose political talk lineups are most popular with fans of President Joe Biden, significantly increased their audiences for his inaugural compared with four years ago when Donald Trump took the oath of office. Fox News Channel’s inaugural audience for Biden was nearly 77% lower than it was for Trump in 2017. The figures illustrate the extent to which the networks’ audiences are set in political camps. Preliminary numbers suggest that Biden’s inaugural outdrew Trump’s in general, but Nielsen says its complete estimate is not immediately available. CNN was the most popular network for inaugural viewing.