Skip to Content

Canada’s governor general resigns after harassment report

New
2:39 pm AP - National News

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s governor general has resigned after an independent review of workplace harassment allegation.  The governor general is the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, and holds a mostly ceremonial position.  A senior government official confirmed the resignation of Julie Payette. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.  Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed the former astronaut to the role in 2017.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content