Biden revokes Trump order banning some diversity training
NEW YORK (AP) — Civil rights groups are celebrating President Joe Biden’s swift revocation of a Trump administration order that had banned federal agencies, contractors and recipients of federal funding from conducting certain diversity training. The order had targeted workplace trainings that explored systemic racism and privilege, which former President Donald Trump had deemed “un-American” and harmful to white workers. The Department of Labor had already suspended enforcement of the order after a California federal court granted a preliminary injunction.