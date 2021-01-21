Bernie Sanders spawns splash of memes with inaugural attire

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Wearing mittens made out of recycled materials and a warm winter jacket, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders pulled off a casual inauguration outfit — and vibe — that only he could. Many people quickly highlighted the 79-year-old independent Vermont senator’s look, and created endless memes, from Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Sanders said the look was more about keeping warm than fashion, noting that Vermonters like him know how to “dress warm.” People were particularly enthralled with Sanders’ mittens, which were made by a elementary school teacher who gifted them to him. Sanders’ inauguration look has spawned countless memes including the former presidential candidate on the subway, on the moon, sitting on the couch with the cast of “Friends”.