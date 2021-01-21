Austria presents national strategy against anti-Semitism

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government has presented a national strategy on fighting rising anti-Semitism that includes improving the protection of synagogues, improved education about Judaism and stricter prosecution of hate crimes against Jews. The Alpine country on Thursday stressed that it has a responsibility to fight anti-Semitism regardless of whether it’ is coming from the far right, leftists, immigrants or anybody else, Austrian news agency APA reported. The new measures intend to battle anti-Semitism in all its forms and wherever it expresses itself — from online chat groups to hate speech in corner bars or expressions of hatred against Jews at public protests such as the current rallies against coronavirus regulations.