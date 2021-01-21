Skip to Content

Austria presents national strategy against anti-Semitism

6:26 am AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government has presented a national strategy on fighting rising anti-Semitism that includes improving the protection of synagogues, improved education about Judaism and stricter prosecution of hate crimes against Jews. The Alpine country on Thursday stressed that it has a responsibility to fight anti-Semitism regardless of whether it’ is coming from the far right, leftists, immigrants or anybody else, Austrian news agency APA reported. The new measures intend to battle anti-Semitism in all its forms and wherever it expresses itself — from online chat groups to hate speech in corner bars or expressions of hatred against Jews at public protests such as the current rallies against coronavirus regulations.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content