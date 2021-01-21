Global shares mostly up on optimism for stimulus from Biden

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly rising on the optimism over the new leadership in Washington. Benchmarks in France, Germany and Britain are rising in early Thursday trading. Shares finished higher at major Asian bourses, with the exception of Hong Kong. Hopes are high President Joe Biden’s administration will mean more support for the struggling U.S. economy, helping set off a global recovery. Japan’s economy, like many others across the region, has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has crushed tourism and economic activity. Biden has pitched a plan to pump $1.9 trillion more into the struggling U.S. economy.