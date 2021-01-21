Albania expels Russian diplomat, citing lockdown breaches

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania has expelled a Russian diplomat for not respecting the country’s virus lockdown rules. A statement of the Albanian foreign ministry on Thursday declared Alexey Krivosheev “person non grata” asking him to leave the country in 72 hours due to repeated breaches, without specifying concrete cases. The ministry said it had first contacted the ambassador but the diplomat continued violating the pandemic lockdown rules. Albania has set an overnight curfew, mandatory use of masks indoor and outdoors and social distancing. Albania resumed diplomatic ties with Moscow in 1991 after a 30-year break.