Wyoming GOP legislator launches long-shot run against Cheney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Republican state legislator who calls Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney “out of touch” for her vote to impeach President Donald Trump says he’s running against her. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne announced his campaign Wednesday. It’s the latest political fallout for Cheney for her Jan. 13 vote to impeach. The Carbon County Republican Party voted unanimously Saturday to censure Cheney. Cheney was among 10 Republicans siding with Democrats in the 232-197 vote. She didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment. Bouchard is a gun-rights activist who has served in the state Senate since 2017.