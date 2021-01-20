Where Biden stood, reminders of a failed insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered his inaugural speech on the very spot where an insurrectionist mob sought to overturn his election only two weeks prior. He strode through the West Terrace doors where a Capitol police officer was brutally assaulted and where perhaps the most riotous moments of the Capitol siege occurred. From the platform, Biden saw a National Mall mostly empty of people. The COVID-19 pandemic had already cut the size of the crowd, and the heavy security in Washington kept even more people away from the inaugural festivities.