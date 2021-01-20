UN announces talks on new Syria constitution resume Jan 25

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria says the next round of talks toward revising the war-battered country’s constitution will start in Geneva on Jan. 25. Geir Pedersen urged the parties to move from preparing reforms to actual drafting. He told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that he views the meeting of delegations from Syria’s government, opposition and civil society as “very important.” He said many subjects have been discussed for more than a year and it’s now time for the Constitutional Committee to ensure that “the meetings are better organized and more focused.”