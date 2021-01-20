Trump’s pardon largesse a boon for well-connected fraudsters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s final batch of more than 140 pardons and sentence commutations benefited an ignominious list of defendants whose swindles, frauds and public corruption made them unlikely candidates for executive clemency. Among them: a former congressman who pocketed millions of dollars in bribes from defense contractors; a Republican fundraiser who paid handsome sums to illicitly lobby a presidential administration; an influential voice in conservative circles accused of duping donors who supported a border wall. The recipients include people who not only abused their own positions of power but who also leveraged well-placed connections to pursue pardons from a president willing to use his authority to bless patrons and friends.