Trump pardons Israeli officer who enlisted spy Pollard

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to the Israeli handler of convicted spy Jonathan Pollard as part of a flurry of pardons in his last hours in office. The White House said in a statement on Wednesday that Aviem Sella’s request for clemency was backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the two countries’ ambassadors. Sella, a retired Israeli air force officer, enlisted Pollard to spy for Israel and fled the United States after Pollard was arrested in 1985. Sella was charged in absentia on three espionage counts, but was not extradited from Israel to the U.S.