Smooth Psaki shows new tone in first Biden press briefing

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki has held her first press briefing, and it was a sedate affair — even boring at times. It was a marked contrast to Sean Spicer’s initial time in the White House briefing room after Donald Trump’s inauguration, when Spicer made false claims about the size of the new president’s crowd. Psaki promised to bring transparency and truth back to the briefing room, even when it’s unpleasant to hear. The toughest question she faced was about squaring Biden’s call for unity with what could happen at Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.