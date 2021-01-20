Report: Witness implicates Mexico’s army in abduction of 43

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican newspaper has published details of new testimony by a cooperating witness that directly implicates the army in the disappearance of 43 college students in a 2014 incident that continues to haunt Mexico. The newspaper Reforma said Wednesday that a gang member identified only as “Juan” alleges that soldiers held and interrogated some of the students before turning them over to a drug gang. He says the students’ bodies were then either burned at a local crematorium or dissolved in caustic solutions and dumped down drains. The Interior Department confirmed the testimony was part of the case file, and it said it would file charges against whoever leaked it.