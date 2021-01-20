Police: Alabama officers killed man who fired at them

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police fatally shot a suspect who authorities said fired at officers multiple times. Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin told AL.com that authorities were called to a neighborhood Wednesday afternoon due to reports of shots fired. Mauldin said that when officers arrived they encountered a suspect who ran away and fired several shots. The sergeant said the suspect later climbed onto a porch and fired again at officers. Officers then returned fire, striking the suspect. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. The suspect and officers involved weren’t identified. The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident.