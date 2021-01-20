Pardon for former Google engineer who stole trade secrets

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned a former Google engineer who plead guilty to stealing trade secrets before joining Uber’s effort to build robotic vehicles for its ride-hailing service. Anthony Levandowski was among the more than 140 people included in a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump’s White House term. Levandowski was sentenced to 18 months in prison in August. He was also ordered to pay more than $850,000.