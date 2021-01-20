New studies clarify which genes may raise breast cancer risk

Two large studies give a much sharper picture of which inherited mutations raise the risk of breast cancer for women without a family history of the disease. Doctors say the results published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine can help women make better decisions about screening, preventive surgery or other steps. Although this sort of genetic testing isn’t currently recommended for the general population, its use is growing and many people get it from tests sold directly to consumers. One study suggests that nearly 2% of U.S. women have a mutation that may raise their risk for breast cancer.