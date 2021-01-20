New president brings a slightly new look to Oval Office

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has given the Oval Office a slight makeover. Biden revealed the new décor Wednesday as he invited reporters to watch him sign a series of executive orders. A bust of labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez is nestled among an array of framed family photos displayed on a desk behind the president. Also represented in sculptures are civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks. Biden is using what’s known as the Resolute Desk, built from oak from the British Arctic exploration ship HMS Resolute. Former President Donald Trump used that desk, too.