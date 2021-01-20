Music stars slam UK’s ‘shameful’ failure on EU touring rules

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of U.K. music stars including Elton John, Ed Sheeran and conductor Simon Rattle say musicians have been “shamefully failed” by the British government, which has left them facing post-Brexit restrictions on touring in the European Union. In a letter published Wednesday in the Times of London, more than 100 musicians including Sting, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Roger Daltrey of The Who, said the new U.K.-EU trade deal will make it impossible for many British musicians to perform in the EU. Britain’s departure from the EU means that U.K. citizens can no longer live and work freely in the 27-nation bloc. Britain and the EU each blame the other for failing to strike a deal for musicians.