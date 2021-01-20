Mexico’s leader takes new shot at Twitter in continuing spat

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is continuing his spat with Twitter, accusing one of the companies’ representatives in Mexico of having previously worked for politicians of the conservative opposition National Action Party. López Obrador said Wednesday that “I hope he does his job professionally, and doesn’t create bot farms,” referring to robot accounts the president believes are responsible for criticism of him. He was apparently referring to Twitter’s public affairs director for Mexico and Latin America, Hugo Rodriguez. Twitter calls the accusation “regrettable.” López Obrador was close to former U.S. President Donald Trump and protested Twitter’s decision to suspend Trump’s account.