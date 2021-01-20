Mexico posts near-record 1,539 COVID-19 deaths, 20,548 cases

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is recording some of its highest daily death tolls since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 1,539 deaths reported Wednesday and 1,584 the previous day. There was also a near-record one-day rise in new virus cases of 20,548 Wednesday. Mexico has seen almost 1.69 million confirmed coronavirus infections and over 144,000 test-confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, though official estimates suggest the real death toll is closer to 195,000. Mexico City is the current pandemic epicenter in the country and 89% of of the capital’s hospital beds are in use. That compares with 61% for the nation as a whole.