Lawyer says ex-royal staff will shed light on Meghan letter

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper says the Duchess of Sussex had no reasonable expectation of privacy for a letter she sent to her estranged father after her marriage to Prince Harry. Arguing against the duchess’ privacy-infringement claim, attorney Antony White said Wednesday the letter was written and sent “with a view to it being disclosed to third parties and read by the public.” He said ex-employees of Meghan and Harry will shed light on the creation of the letter when the case comes to trial. The duchess is suing publisher Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over articles that published portions of a handwritten letter to her father, Thomas Markle.