Hundreds in Haiti protest to demand leader’s resignation

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of people have marched through Haiti’s capital in another protest demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse.. The crowd on Wednesday clashed with police, and one woman was shot in the arm but is expected to recover. Opposition leaders organizing the protests are pushing for Moïse to step down in early February as Haiti’s economic and social woes deepen. Moïse, meanwhile, has said his term ends in February 2022, though his administration has said he remains open to dialogue with the opposition.