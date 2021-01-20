Fire, blast at ammunition warehouse in western Libya kills 3

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan spokesman says a fire, followed by an explosion at an ammunition warehouse at a naval academy in western Libya killed three people, including two officers. He says it wasn’t clear what caused the blaze in the town of Janzur, west of the capital of Tripoli. Four people were also wounded in the incident. Libya slid into chaos following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew and killed the country’s longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The oil-rich country is now ruled by rival authorities in Tripoli and the country’s east. Eastern-backed forces had fought a months-long offensive to capture Tripoli but the campaign ended in failure last year.