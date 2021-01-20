Trump pardons ex-boyfriend of deported Russian agent

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — In one of his final acts as president, Donald Trump renewed his grievances at the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He pardoned Paul Erickson, a former conservative operative once romantically linked to Russian agent Maria Butina, even though Erickson had pleaded guilty to fraudulent investment schemes that had nothing to do with Russia or the agent. The White House characterizes Erickson’s conviction as “based off the Russian collusion hoax.” Butina was deported in 2019 after serving time for failing to register as a foreign agent, but Erickson pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.