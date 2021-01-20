Democrats gaining Senate control as new members take oath

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three new Democratic senators will be sworn into office Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver the oath of office to Democrats Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Alex Padilla. Their arrival gives Democrats the Senate majority in the split 50-50 chamber, with Harris as a potential tie-breaking vote. That’s alongside Democratic control of the House and White House — unified government to tackle the new president’s agenda. But Republican leader Mitch McConnell is refusing to enter a power-sharing agreement with Senate Democrats unless they meet his demands. The stalemate has stalled the Senate as it tries to confirm Biden’s Cabinet, start an impeachment trial of Donald Trump and launch its business.