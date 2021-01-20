Chief: Man who killed officer had vowed not to go to jail

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief says a man who fatally shot a Toledo police officer during a two-hour standoff had been making incoherent statements and vowed he wouldn’t be taken alive. Toledo Police Chief George Kral says officers shot and killed 27-year-old Christopher Anderson on Monday seconds after he opened his front door and began firing two handguns. One of the shots hit Officer Brandon Stalker as he crouched behind a police vehicle. The 24-year-old who became an officer in 2018 died not long after. Toledo’s police chief says family members told investigators that they believed Anderson suffered from mental illness.