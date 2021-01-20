Brazil receives oxygen from Venezuela for COVID-19 patients

SAO PAULO (AP) — Five trucks carrying oxygen from Venezuela have arrived at Manaus, a city of 2 million people in the Brazilian rainforest where the local health system has collapsed amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 and a severe shortage of oxygen for breathless patients. Venezuela’s consul in Manaus says the trucks delivered 132,000 liters of oxygen late Tuesday. They came from the state of Bolivar in southern Venezuela and travelled more than 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) to Manaus, which is the capital of Brazil’s Amazonas state. The secretary of health in Amazonas says the delivery will help balance the oxygen supplies of local hospitals.