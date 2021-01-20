Biden’s first Cabinet member to lead battered intel agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, giving President Joe Biden the first member of his Cabinet. Haines is also the first woman to ever lead the nearly two-decade old intelligence agency. Haines is a former deputy director of the CIA and deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration. She was confirmed with an overwhelming bipartisan vote, signaling the Senate’s desire for confirming Biden’s national security nominees and for providing strong leadership after four turbulent years for the intelligence community. Haines told senators she sees her role as speaking “truth to power.”