Biden repudiates white supremacy, calls for racial justice

After taking the oath of office, President Joe Biden issued a rare repudiation of white supremacy and domestic terrorism seen on the rise under Donald Trump’s watch. Compared to his immediate predecessors, three of whom attended Wednesday’s inauguration, Biden is the first president to directly address the ills of white supremacy in an inaugural speech. Biden delivered his address on the very platform that an insurrectionist mob, including people espousing racist and anti-Semitic views, scaled two weeks ago to stop Congress from certifying his Electoral College victory.