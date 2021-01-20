Baltimore man convicted on false testimony wins 100K payment

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials have approved a $100,000 settlement for a man who drew a firearms conviction based on the false testimony of a police officer later found guilty of perjury. The Baltimore Sun reports that the city’s Board of Estimates voted unanimously Wednesday to grant the settlement to Yusef Smith. Smith was convicted of firearm charges in 2018 following an arrest by former Officer Michael O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan was found to have written a false statement alleging he saw Smith throw down a gun. Prosecutors said video of the encounter showed O’Sullivan couldn’t have seen what he testified to. O’Sullivan was convicted of perjury and misconduct in office in 2019.