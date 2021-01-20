US stocks near records amid earnings reports, DC changeover

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rising again Wednesday, climbing toward records on stronger-than-expected earnings reports and continued optimism that an economic recovery is on the way. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading, flitting above the record high it set earlier this month. Joe Biden will take the oath of office to become U.S. president later in the day, and he has already pitched a $1.9 trillion plan for the struggling economy. The hope is that such stimulus will help carry the economy until COVID-19 vaccinations get daily life closer to normal later this year.