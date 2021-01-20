Armed men try to storm governor’s house in Sudan’s Darfur

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese officials says armed men opened fire and attempted to storm the residence of a provincial governor in the restive region of Darfur. The attempted attack late Tuesday on the residence of the West Darfur governor comes amid heightened tensions in the region. Tribal clashes there and in the rest of the region since last week have killed around 230 people. The violence is a challenge for Sudan’s transitional government, which has been struggling to end civil war in the country’s far-flung areas. The U.N. says at least 90,000 people have been displaced across Darfur. This month, the U.N. Security Council ended the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping mandate in Darfur.