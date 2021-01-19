Pandemic support at center of Yellen confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Finance Committee has begun its confirmation hearing for Treasury Secretary-nominee Janet Yellen with Democrats and Republicans squaring off immediately over how much more support the economy, hammered during the pandemic, requires. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon told Yellen that his top priority was avoiding the mistake made a decade ago when Congress withdrew support for the economy too soon and delayed the recovery from the last recession. Wyden said he hoped that the Senate will be able to get Yellen’s nomination approved “as quickly as possible” given the challenges facing the country. But Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said he was concerned that the incoming Biden administration will enact massive spending programs.